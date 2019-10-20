AKMU wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Super Junior, ATEEZ, AB6IX, & more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with brand new MCs - MONSTA X's Minhyuk, April's Naeun, and NCT's Jaehyun!

On today's episode, Minhyuk, Naeun, and Jaehyun performed an MC special stage of Cool's "Jumbo Mombo." Lovelyz's Kei made her solo debut with "I Go." Super Junior made a comeback with "Super Clap," AB6IX came back with "Blind For Love," ATEEZ returned with "Wonderland," Stray Kids came back with "Double Knot," 1THE9 returned with "Blah," BTOB's Hyunsik made a solo comeback with "Dear Love," ONF returned with "Why," N.Flying made a comeback with "Good Bam," Ladies' Code returned with "Set Me Free," and HAEUN returned with "Honkono."

As for the winner, AKMU, TWICE, and Paul Kim were this week's nominees. In the end, AKMU won with their single "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love."



Other performers were ONEUS, Jeong Se Woon, Kang Xi Won, and Saturday.



Check out this week's performances below!



SPECIAL STAGE:



DEBUT: Lovelyz's Kei



COMEBACK: Super Junior



COMEBACK: AB6IX



COMEBACK: ATEEZ



COMEBACK: Stray Kidz



COMEBACK: 1THE9



COMEBACK: BTOB's Hyunsik

COMEBACK: ONF

