26

17

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jimin, Kang Daniel, and Taeyeon top the brand value charts for all idols in October

AKP STAFF

BTSJimin has topped the brand value ranking between all idols in October.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin was at the top of the October data, followed by Kang Daniel and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. 220,478,323 pieces of data were examined from September 26th to October 27th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), V (BTS), Ha Sung WoonJungkook (BTS), Kai (EXO), Baekhyun (EXO), Chen (EXO), Seolhyun (AOA), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), J-Hope (BTS), Jin (BTS), Baekho (NU'EST), Minhyun (NU'EST), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), Park Ji HoonJR (NU'EST), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Daehwi (AB6IX), Taemin (SHINee), Taeyong (NCT), Mark (NCT), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Ren (NU'EST), Woojin (AB6IX), Heechul (Super Junior), SinB (GFriend), and RM (BTS).

Congratulations to everyone.

  1. BTS
  2. Jimin
  3. Girls' Generation
  4. Taeyeon
  5. Kang Daniel
6 3,891 Share 60% Upvoted

1

Ennah200 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow, I'm impressed with Taeyeon. She'll appear again on Begin Again 3 starting next week, plus her album is dropping on the 28th. She'll rank high next month too probably.

Share

0

Chewiee0 pt 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

not surprised at all, great for them! 💙

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon comes under fire for crooked salute
3 hours ago   37   55,336

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND