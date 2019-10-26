Jimin, Kang Daniel, and Taeyeon top the brand value charts for all idols in October

BTS' Jimin has topped the brand value ranking between all idols in October.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Jimin was at the top of the October data, followed by Kang Daniel and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon. 220,478,323 pieces of data were examined from September 26th to October 27th.





The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), V (BTS), Ha Sung Woon, Jungkook (BTS), Kai (EXO), Baekhyun (EXO), Chen (EXO), Seolhyun (AOA), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), J-Hope (BTS), Jin (BTS), Baekho (NU'EST), Minhyun (NU'EST), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), Park Ji Hoon, JR (NU'EST), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Daehwi (AB6IX), Taemin (SHINee), Taeyong (NCT), Mark (NCT), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Ren (NU'EST), Woojin (AB6IX), Heechul (Super Junior), SinB (GFriend), and RM (BTS).



Congratulations to everyone.