Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Jimin, Baekhyun, & V top individual boy group member brand values for October

On October 19, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings for individual boy group members this month.

Reigning in first place once again this month was BTS member Jimin, with a total of 8,775,142 points. In second place came EXO's Baekhyun, also currently promoting as a member of SuperM. Baekhyun earned a total of 4,794,154 points, while BTS member V followed closely behind in third place with a total of 4,619,692 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, as follows: BTS's Jungkook, EXO's Kai, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Taeyong, BTS's j-Hope, NCT's Mark, and BTS's RM. Check out the Institute's full analysis results below. 

