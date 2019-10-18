5

WINNER reveal cryptic teaser film for 'Cross'

WINNER have dropped a series of short words and phrases, in a mysterious teaser film for their 3rd mini album 'Cross'. 


Some words the WINNER members mention in the teaser film, titled 'Meaning of Cross', include: "meeting point", "dazzling", "futility of parting", "Santa Clause", "attempt", and more. 

Meanwhile, WINNER will be returning this October 23 at 6 PM KST with their newest mini album 'Cross', including title track "SOSO". The physical album will be available a week later on October 29. 

