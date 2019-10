1Team is getting ready to release 'ONE,' their upcoming third mini album!

On October 28 KST, the group unveiled individual teaser images for all five members. In the pictures, the boys are heavily saturated in purples, pinks, and oranges, creating a mysterious mood augmenting their strong visuals.

Meanwhile, 'ONE,' which features title track "Make This," is set for release on November 6 KST.

Check out all the teasers below!