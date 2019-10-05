Gugudan's Kim Se Jung opens a personal Instagram account!

2

Kim Se Jung is the latest idol to open her own Instagram account!

On October 5 KST, the Gugudan main vocal uploaded her very first Instagram post, featuring her enjoying a warm afternoon near Seoul's Han River with an iced coffee in her hand.

She captioned the image with a few playful hashtags, containing messages like: "This is how you do it, right?" and "This is difficult" with a crying emoticon.

Meanwhile, Se Jung is the sixth Gugudan member to have made a personal Instagram account, following Mimi, Mina, Soyee, Haebin, and Nayoung.

Check out her first Instagram post below!





  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
