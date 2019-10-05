Gong Yoo & Jung Yoo Mi cause laughter by revealing they work well together when acting, but clash in real life

Actor Gong Yoo and actress Jung Yoo Mi sat down for an interview about their upcoming film 'Kim Ji Young, Born 1982' with KBS2's 'Entertainment Weekly' on October 4!

During their interview, the two co-stars were asked to give their thoughts on working together on their third production since 'Silenced' and 'Train To Busan'. Jung Yoo Mi jokingly remarked, "This could be our last." Gong Yoo couldn't hide his shock at Jung Yoo Mi's response, commenting, "This is the first time I'm hearing about this... I'm honestly shocked right now. I had no idea this was what she was thinking... I thought that of course we might meet again in future productions through different characters, but she just cut it off with a knife right there..."



When Jung Yoo Mi attempted to take her statement back with a smile, saying, "Of course I'd be happy to work together again too," Gong Yoo shot back, "It's too late."



Next, the two co-stars took part in a spontaneous game, where both had to name the same answer between two given options! However, Jung Yoo Mi continued her jokester act as she refrained from answering, or answered too early, infuriating Gong Yoo! Frazzled, the actor did his best to reassess the situation with, "We actually clash very heavily in terms of social relations. When it comes to work, we work together perfectly, but because we clash so much as people, we are able to work together so well in multiple productions," causing laughter.

Check out a snippet of their interview on KBS2's 'Entertainment Weekly', below.