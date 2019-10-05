MBC's 'Show! Music Core' not airing this week

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' will not be airing tonight (October 5).

Back on September 30, 'Show! Music Core' announced via its official website that the upcoming week's broadcast will be cancelled due to projected baseball game schedules. However, due to the fact that the LG Twins recently confirmed their advancement into the season playoffs after beating the NC Dinos early on, there will be no baseball broadcast tonight, either.

Instead, MBC will be airing a special broadcast of 'My Little Television V2' on October 5 during 'Show! Music Core's time slot, from 3:30 PM KST. Meanwhile, artists will still attend a pre-recording for the music program on October 5, with the recorded performances airing the following week on October 12.

