9

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon appears on 'Radio Star' + talks about the three divisions of trainees at Cube

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon appeared on the October 30 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she revealed the different levels of trainees at Cube Entertainment

Soyeon revealed that there are three categories: those preparing to be trainees (level 1), the trainees (level 2), and the debut trainees (level 3). 

She stated: "I wasn't even a trainee before I debuted. I was preparing to be a trainee (level 1)." She continued saying that she wasn't a trainee because she wasn't a good fit for their requirements at that time because they wanted to create a group with an innocent concept. 

  1. Soyeon
1 3,513 Share 75% Upvoted

0

pink_oracle3,730 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

'they wanted to create a group with an innocent concept. '

Yeah, because that concept worked so well for CLC.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND