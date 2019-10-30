(G)I-DLE's Soyeon appears on 'Radio Star' + talks about the three divisions of trainees at Cube

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon appeared on the October 30 broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she revealed the different levels of trainees at Cube Entertainment.

Soyeon revealed that there are three categories: those preparing to be trainees (level 1), the trainees (level 2), and the debut trainees (level 3).

She stated: "I wasn't even a trainee before I debuted. I was preparing to be a trainee (level 1)." She continued saying that she wasn't a trainee because she wasn't a good fit for their requirements at that time because they wanted to create a group with an innocent concept.

