Former SECRET member Hyosung states she wants to date a foreigner?

Former SECRET member Hyosung went trending on Korean news portals after revealing her interest in a foreign boyfriend.

She appeared on the October 30th broadcast of JTBC2's 'Good Luck', a show that focuses on round-table discussions and two people going on a blind date.

ALFRED and YOON SO YOON

This episode featured a blind date between Yoon So Yoon born in 1996 and a Canadian man named Alfred (nickname Happy) born in 1988. Alfred revealed that he was born in Canada and his parents are from Hong Kong. After seeing their blind date, Hyosung stated: "These days, I have thoughts that I want to date a foreigner," stating that she finds the more relaxed personalities of foreigners to be charming.





