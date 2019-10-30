8

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Former SECRET member Hyosung states she wants to date a foreigner?

AKP STAFF

Former SECRET member Hyosung went trending on Korean news portals after revealing her interest in a foreign boyfriend. 

She appeared on the October 30th broadcast of JTBC2's 'Good Luck', a show that focuses on round-table discussions and two people going on a blind date.

ALFRED and YOON SO YOON

This episode featured a blind date between Yoon So Yoon born in 1996 and a Canadian man named Alfred (nickname Happy) born in 1988. Alfred revealed that he was born in Canada and his parents are from Hong Kong. After seeing their blind date, Hyosung stated: "These days, I have thoughts that I want to date a foreigner," stating that she finds the more relaxed personalities of foreigners to be charming. 

What do you think of Hyosung's opinion? 

Alfred and Yoon So Yoon:

  1. Hyosung
2 715 Share 89% Upvoted

0

pink_oracle3,730 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I mean, Korean guys are really good at taking care of their appearance and in general are more gentlemanly then Western guys. But they also have traditional ideas about male and female roles and I can see a Korean girl finding that undesirable once she's met other guys who don't expect her to cook all their meals and keep the house clean.

Share

0

natilly701 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

she's so pretty 😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND