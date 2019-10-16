2

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung to take break from promotions due to health concerns

Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung is taking a break from promotions due to health concerns.

On October 16, her label Fantagio Music announced Choi Yoo Jung "will be halting activities for a while due to health issues... For the time being, Choi Yoo Jung will be absent from all scheduled activities and focusing on sufficient rest and recovering from her condition."

As for Weki Meki, the group will be promoting as 7 members for now. 

Hopefully, Choi Yoo Jung gets well soon!

833 Share

I hope is not stress, anxiety disorder or depression... Get well soon my baby Yoo Jung.

