Dynamic Duo's Choiza surprises viewers with his appearance on 'Masked Singer'

Dynamic Duo's Choiza was revealed to be a contestant on 'Masked Singer'.

He appeared on the October 27th broadcast of the show under the nickname 'Eggplant' where he stunned viewers with his vocal skills. Although he lost to a contestant under the name 'Green Witch', he performed very well, surviving through three rounds of voting.

Choiza stated: "I'm really happy with the results. It was hard but it was a good experience. It's been a long while since I've been nervous on stage."

Check out his performance below.





