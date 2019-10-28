14

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Dynamic Duo's Choiza surprises viewers with his appearance on 'Masked Singer'

AKP STAFF

Dynamic Duo's Choiza was revealed to be a contestant on 'Masked Singer'.

He appeared on the October 27th broadcast of the show under the nickname 'Eggplant' where he stunned viewers with his vocal skills. Although he lost to a contestant under the name 'Green Witch', he performed very well, surviving through three rounds of voting.

Choiza stated: "I'm really happy with the results. It was hard but it was a good experience. It's been a long while since I've been nervous on stage." 

Check out his performance below.



  1. Choiza
2 2,050 Share 82% Upvoted

1

turtle125505 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Woah 3 rounds ?!?! That is VERY IMPRESSIVE for a rapper! Even idol singers usually only make it up to the 2nd round. I never knew Choiza could sing so well :0

Share

1 more reply

BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
14 hours ago   33   30,005

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND