DAY6 has released new individual teaser images.

For October 14, Young K's teasers were up for leading the way to DAY6's comeback with their studio album 'The Book of Us: Entropy'. In these photos, Young K poses with his own theme of clocks and dons on a grey suit for two other individual photos. As the song title suggests, "Sweet Chaos" seems to be the right phrase to describe this concept!

Stay tuned until DAY6's full album release on October 22.