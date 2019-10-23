Comedian Park Na Rae says she wants to debut as actress

Comedian Park Na Rae says she wants to debut as an actress.



At the October 23rd press conference for her Netflix original show 'Glamour Warning', Park Na Rae was asked what she'd like to challenge herself to after doing stand-up comedy for the first time. She expressed, "I want to become the lead of a passionate melodrama. I named a lot of directors and said I could handle even the top level of nudity in scenes."



Park Na Rae continued, "I said I could film scenes stark naked, but no one has ever contacted me once about it." She then said seriously, "If I get the chance, I'd like to go into acting. I was in theater since middle school. I graduated as a theater major, so I've always been thirsty for traditional dramas. To be honest, I was offered a traditional drama, but in a male role."



