BTS will be appearing on the 'Elvis Duran Show' again this October 18 at 6:45 AM EST, in order to introduce their upcoming "Make It Right" remix featuring Lauv.

This will mark BTS's second appearance on the radio program. Meanwhile, BTS's "Make It Right" remix feat. Lauv is set for release on October 18 at 6 PM KST. Then, from October 26-27 and October 29, the group plans on wrapping up their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour in Seoul.