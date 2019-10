Henry will be returning this month with a new single, as he contains to garner attention for his stellar performance on JTBC's 'Begin Again 3'.

Henry will be collaborating with indie duo Rocoberry for his new single "The Night of Han River", combining emotional lyrics about farewell with melodic acoustic sounds. Henry will also be adding a touch of his violin to the song.

Stay tuned for the release of Henry's "The Night of Han River", set for release on October 20 at 6 PM KST.