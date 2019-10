WINNER have released a pensive title track poster for their comeback mini album, 'Cross'.

The group will be returning with title track "SOSO", composed and written by Kang Seung Yoon with lyrics by Kang Seung Yoon, Song Min Ho, and Lee Seung Hoon. The track will be a genre more befitting the fall season, unlike WINNER's usual summery titles.

Look out for the full release of WINNER's 3rd mini album 'Cross', coming this October 23 at 6 PM KST.