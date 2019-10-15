30

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS global influence results to a change of laws in Saudi Arabia

BTS has so much global influence that they have led to a law being changed in Saudi Arabia. 

On October 15th, SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' reported further on this issue. BTS recently performed in Saudi Arabia after a well-deserved rest and was greeted with a sea of purple lights to welcome them. In order to accommodate BTS for their concert, a law was changed just for that night. Usually, without proof of being in a couple, one could not stay in a hotel. However, the law changed so that 4 days before the concert, foreign men and women could stay in a hotel together without any requirements. Saudi Arabian women were also allowed to travel without a male bodyguard. 

What are your thoughts on this?

Anti_Delulus11 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Seriously? Your article isn't just inaccurate, it is insulting too.

We get that you promote kpop however, don't stretch the truth according to your liking.

Saudi laws have been changing in the past 2 years thanks to new government and social activists. It is absurd that you'd spread inaccurate informations and credit BTS as influencers of the new Saudi reforms.

What a disgraceful article. Shame on you!

maknaesl-16 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

It has nothing to do with the concert. This article is a mess.

