BTS global influence results to a change of laws in Saudi Arabia





BTS has so much global influence that they have led to a law being changed in Saudi Arabia.

On October 15th, SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' reported further on this issue. BTS recently performed in Saudi Arabia after a well-deserved rest and was greeted with a sea of purple lights to welcome them. In order to accommodate BTS for their concert, a law was changed just for that night. Usually, without proof of being in a couple, one could not stay in a hotel. However, the law changed so that 4 days before the concert, foreign men and women could stay in a hotel together without any requirements. Saudi Arabian women were also allowed to travel without a male bodyguard.



