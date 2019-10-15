Check out 1THE9's second set of charismatic teaser images for 'Blah Blah'

Project group 1THE9 has wrapped up their second set of charismatic teaser photos, ahead of their 2nd mini album comeback.

In their second concept photos below, 1THE9 display an array of different colored charisma styles, 9 unique ways as well as altogether as a full group. 1THE9 will be returning this October 17 with their 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah' and their powerful title track, "Blah".



Meanwhile, 1THE9 consist of members Jeon Do Yeom, Jung Jin Sung, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Ye Chan, Jung Taek Hyun, Yoo Yong Ha, Park Sung Won, Lee Seung Hwan, and Kim Jun Seo - winners of MBC's survival program 'Under Nineteen'.



