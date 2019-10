Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In explained why the group was on hiatus for so long.

On October 28, the legendary girl group held a fan meeting to celebrate the release of their newest album titled 'RE_vive'. Ga In stated the group's four-year hiatus was due to her, stating "I needed a lot of personal time. It feels like I forgot the past three years. I won't cause trouble anymore."



We hope you feel better Ga In!