Brown Eyed Girls are making their long-awaited comeback and have just released Miryo's mesmerizing teaser images for 'Re_vive'.

The legendary girl group's 7th full album 'Re_vive' marks their first in almost 4 years since the release of their 6th album 'Basic' in 2015.



'Re_vive' drops on October 28 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited about their return?