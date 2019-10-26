3

Posted by olmal

Block B's P.O. shows that he is an old soul on 'Omniscient Interfering View'

Block B's P.O. showed that he is indeed an old soul on October 26's airing of MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View'. 

In the episode, P.O.'s manager ordered dinner for the two, using the delivery app on the phone. P.O. then asked if he just called in orders after looking at the catalog. He was amazed to learn that you could order off of the app on the phone. 

He added that he prefers outdoorsy activities than looking at the phone so he has no problem spending his day entirely without his phone.

Can you also live your day without your phone? Let us know in the comments! 

 



