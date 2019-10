BTS returns to Seoul Olympic Stadium in a year and 2 months, with jaw-dropping performances and striking visual effects involving drones and fireworks.

The group is finishing off its 6 months long 'Love Yourself' world tour in Seoul with 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]'. The show will go on until October 29.



Take a look at amazing visual effects BTS has put up for their performance below!