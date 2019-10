S.E.S's Bada who has just released her solo 'Off the Record' on October 24, showed off her toned body on her Instagram. The singer is turning 40 in the upcoming year but her toned physique says 40 is the new 20. In the caption, she wrote, "You can love someone else only after you love yourself."





'Off the Record' is her new solo song in 3 years, and 2 years since she released "Remember" with S.E.S for their 20th anniversary.

Check out her music video below!