N.Flying have shared another, 'Awakened By' version teaser image for their 6th mini album, 'Yaho (夜好)'!

Unlike the thrilling vibe of their 'Be Awake' version group teaser photo from yesterday, the N.Flying members seem frazzled while strewn about with messy office props around them. N.Flying's comeback with their 6th mini album 'Yaho' and their title track "Good Bam" is set for this October 15 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for even more of N.Flying's quirky teasers!