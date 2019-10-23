INFINITE's Woohyun reportedly enlisting as a public service worker today

7

According to reports on October 24, INFINITE member Woohyun will be enlisting for his mandatory service duties on this day, through the Nonsan New Recruit Training Center. 

Due to his shoulder injury suffered back in 2014, Woohyun will be assigned to public service duties once he finishes his basic training. Woohyun will officially become the last member of INFINITE to enlist for his mandatory duties, following Sunggyu, Dongwoo, Sungyeol, and Sungjong

Prior to his enlistment, Woohyun greeted fans during a solo fan meeting back on October 19, where he heavily hinted that his enlistment was approaching very soon. Best of luck to Woohyun during his 2-year mandatory service. 

[UPDATE] Woollim Entertainment has officially confirmed news of Woohyun's enlistment today (October 24) to be true. The idol enlisted for his basic training earlier this morning. 

Here we go again! When will people inform themselves before posting erroneous information? Myungsoo (L) is still a member of Infinite . He confirmed it. Woohyun confirmed it. Even Woollim confirmed it. They even keep promoting him on their SNS accounts. Please correct your information.

