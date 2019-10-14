Announcer Jang Sung Kyu reveals that Han Hye Jin is a warm person despite her cold exterior

Announcer Jang Sung Kyu praised model Han Hye Jin for her kindness.

On the October 14th broadcast of 'Hogu's Chart', the MCs began a segment where they started complimenting each other. Announcer Jang Sung Kyu stated that Han Hye Jin "appears cold on the outside but inside, she's really warm. She's a woman that's like heat from 100 degrees Celsius." The odd compliment elicited a lot of laughter.



The other MCs continued the chain of wholesome behavior and continued to compliment each other as well. Meanwhile, announcer Jang Sung Kyu is reaching new heights of popularity as a freelance announcer and entertainer.