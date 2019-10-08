AKMU's Chanhyuk says he wrote 50 songs in 1 hour?

AKMU's Chanhyuk says he used to write 50 songs in just an hour.



On the October 8th broadcast of MBC FM4U's 'This is Ahn Young Mi of Two O'Clock Date Muse', DJ Ahn Young Mi asked AKMU how long it usually takes for them to compose a song. Suhyun responded, "In the past, we wrote them really fast, but these days, it takes hours."



Chanhyuk then said, "If it takes a long time, it takes a few days. I'm not a patient person, so I can't leave it incomplete. I try to write as fast as possible. Previously, I even wrote one in 30 minutes. These days, it takes longer to write because I'm trying to avoid the rhymes that I'm used to." He added, "In the early days, I finished writing 50 tracks in 1 hour. Songs like 'Don't Cross Your Legs' and 'Is it Ramen?'. These songs are only 2 minutes long though."



In other news, AKMU recently made a comeback with "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love".