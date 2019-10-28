9

AKMU, Song Haye, and Jang Bum Joon top Instiz chart for the fourth week of October 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of October (October 21 - October 27) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 24,919 Points



2. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 17,102 Points



3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 14,372 Points



4. MC Mong - "Fame" - 8,514 Points



5. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 8,511 Points



6. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 8,114 Points



7. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 7,300 Points



8. Heize - "Falling Leaves Are Beautiful" - 6,961 Points



9. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 6,548 Points



10. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 6,084 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

