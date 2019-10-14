Actor Shin Hyun Jun calls malicious commenters 'faceless and cowardly killers'

Actor Shin Hyun Jun has some stern words to say about malicious commenters.

The actor uploaded a post on his Instagram account on October 14th. The caption states:

"Another precious life has left us. Malicious commenters. You are cowardly and faceless murderers."





Given the current grieving the Korean entertainment industry is going through following news of Sulli's death, Shin Hyun Jun is one of the first celebrities to directly address malicious commenters in regards to the current situation.