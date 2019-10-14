97

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Shin Hyun Jun calls malicious commenters 'faceless and cowardly killers'

AKP STAFF

Actor Shin Hyun Jun has some stern words to say about malicious commenters.

The actor uploaded a post on his Instagram account on October 14th. The caption states:

"Another precious life has left us. Malicious commenters. You are cowardly and faceless murderers."


Given the current grieving the Korean entertainment industry is going through following news of Sulli's death, Shin Hyun Jun is one of the first celebrities to directly address malicious commenters in regards to the current situation.

  1. misc.
40

Nova_REMIX475 pts 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

He’s not wrong at all.

39

8102 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Hey Allkpop, here are some of those cowards. It would be great if you can track their IP-addresses and forward them to SM entertainment so they can sue them!

