AB6IX claim their 2nd win with 'Blind For Your Love' on this week's 'Show Champion'

Rookie boy group AB6IX took home the first place trophy on this week's broadcast of MBC MUSIC's 'Show Champion'!

On this episode, the first place nominees included AB6IX with "Blind For Your Love", Akdong Musician with "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love", Stray Kids with "Double Knot", TWICE with "Feel Special", and Chen with "Shall We?".

In the end, AB6IX was declared the winners, earning their second #1 trophy with their latest title track "Blind For Your Love".

Other performers of the night included BTOB's Hyunsik, Lovelyz's Kei, Daehyun, Rhythm Power, Ladies' Code, ATEEZ, Jung Se Woon, and more. Congratulations, AB6IX!