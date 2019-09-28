Yoo Jae Suk asks Peakboy about his friendship with BTS's V

Yoo Jae Suk asked Peakboy about BTS's V on 'Hangout With Yoo'.

On the September 28th installment of the MBC variety program, musicians Paul Kim, Heize, and Peakboy were featured as special guests. Peakboy, the rapper well-known for sharing a bond with many male celebrities, was asked about his friendship with V.

Playfully, Yoo Jae Suk asked Peakboy, "Is V doing well?" And the rapper responded, "Yes, he is doing fine. He and I also watched this program ('Hangout With Yoo') together."

Talking about the program producers, Yoo Jae Suk shared, "Peakboy is Peakboy, but a lot of people find interests in his personal connections." He continued, "They say, if we cast Peakboy, then won't his friends also come on board and be interested in appearing on our show."

In August, Peakboy and V were seen going on a summer vacation trip together with Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Sik.

