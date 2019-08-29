BTS's V vacations with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and Peakboy

BTS's V vacationed with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and Peakboy!



V shared the photos from his trip to the sea on BTS's official Twitter, and as you can see, he, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and Peakboy enjoy their time on a yacht and eat Korean BBQ. They also made sure to photoshop in ZE:A's Hyungsik, who's currently serving his mandatory military service.



Fans know V, Park Seo Joon, and Hyungsik became friends as co-stars in the drama 'Hwarang', while Choi Woo Sik joined the group later on.



Take a look at photos of the handsome boys' trip below!

