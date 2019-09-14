N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung and his father duoed up on the Chuseok special of 'Immortal Song'.



On the September 14th Chuseok family special, Yoo Hwe Seung and his father Yoo Dong Gyu performed Yang Hee Eun's "Mother to Daughter" together on stage. Yoo Hwe Seung revealed his father and family were fans of the show, saying, "I was worried my father wouldn't agree to appear because he doesn't have any stage experience, but he agreed," and his father responded, "I didn't have any confidence in myself, but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that my son gave me."

Yoo Hwe Seung's father also shared that he hadn't been supportive of Yoo Hwe Seung's music career from the start. He expressed, "I tried really hard to stop him. I wanted him to study more, so I tried to stop him from pursuing a music career... One day, I turned on the TV, and he was there suddenly. He'd become a singer before I knew it."



The father-son pair took the round from Duetto's Yoo Seul Gi and his brother Yoo Him Chan, but it was Song Ga In and her brother Jo Sung Jae who took the final win.



Check out Yoo Hwe Seung and his dad's performance below!

