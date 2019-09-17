Super Junior's Yesung tweets about 'Somebody New' line distributions and subsequently deletes it

Super Junior's Yesung tweeted about line distributions in the group's upcoming release 'Somebody New' and deleted the tweet, soon after some fans raised concerns for stirring controversy.

After the group's official Twitter account dropped a special video clip for the song, Yesung tweeted the video with the caption "I already hear about line distributions in the song but don't be surprised in the future. I'm very sad too. So let's get used to this #Somebody New"





Currently, he had deleted this tweet as some fans raised concerns for it sounding a little too passive-aggressive and might stir unnecessary controversy in the group and fandom.



What are your thoughts on this?