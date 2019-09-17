Kangnam & fiancee Lee Sang Hwa join cast of 'Same Bed, Different Dreams'

Kangnam and fiancee Lee Sang Hwa have joined the cast of 'Same Bed, Different Dreams'.



On September 17, SBS confirmed Kangnam and his fiancee, Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa, have joined the lineup of married couples. As previously reported, the two stars will be officially tying the knot on October 12 after about a year of dating. The couple first met on the set of SBS's 'Law of the Jungle' in September of 2018.



Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa's first episode is set to air on September 30 KST. Congratulations to the couple once again!