Stray Kids will be greeting fans with their 1st ever photo book, 'Stay in London'!

Alongside a bright and sunny group teaser photo, Stray Kids revealed that pre-orders for 'Stay in London' will open up this September 9 at 12 PM KST. Judging by the soothing atmosphere of the group teaser photo below, fans will get to see some boyish, comfortable sides to Stray Kids in their upcoming photo book.

Will you be pre-ordering 'Stay in London'?