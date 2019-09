Rookie boy group TREI has chosen their official colors!





TREI's official colors will be a combination of 3 shades, perfect for the trio. The 3 cool shades of navy, a grayish blue, and a pale, grayish white come together to depict a sensual, underwater vibe.

Meanwhile, the TREI members are currently busy preparing for the release of their 2nd mini album, set for release some time by the end of this year.