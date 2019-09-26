10

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper NO:EL suspected of deliberately destroying DUI evidence

AKP STAFF

Rapper NO:EL is suspected of deliberately destroying DUI evidence.

As previously reported, NO:EL's DUI case is being forwarded to prosecution, and he's been charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempting to instigate his acquaintance.

On September 26, Channel A reported NO:EL is suspected of breaking his smartphone in an attempt to destroy evidence implicating him for his DUI. He also submitted his dash cam footage 2 days after the accident. However, a rep from the police explained NO:EL is not facing charges for destruction of evidence, stating, "The fact that he broke his own phone does not legally count as destruction of evidence. There was no problem confirming the truth through a third party's phone and witness statement."   

Stay tuned for updates on NO:EL's case. 

  1. misc.
  2. NOEL
2 783 Share 83% Upvoted

0

krell-1,298 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

(Trolling for LOLs) ... Maybe (Rapper) IRON and (Rapper) NO:EL could form a RAPPER DUO ...
AKP could have a CONTEST to suggest a Group NAME for this New RAPPER DUO ...

How about 'Slapman and Liar' (not 'Batman and Robin') ... 😜

Share

0

krell-1,298 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

(AKP Writer , this Article) @germainej said --> ... "attempting to *instigate* his acquaintance 'A'." ... <--

Fairly certain that the AKP Writer means *IMPLICATE* (so not "instigate") in this AKP Article situation.

No 'big deal' here , in my view.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
17 hours ago   35   88,987
misc.
SM Entertaiment to start audition tour in China
17 hours ago   15   1,627

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND