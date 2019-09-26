Rapper NO:EL suspected of deliberately destroying DUI evidence

Rapper NO:EL is suspected of deliberately destroying DUI evidence.



As previously reported, NO:EL's DUI case is being forwarded to prosecution, and he's been charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempting to instigate his acquaintance.



On September 26, Channel A reported NO:EL is suspected of breaking his smartphone in an attempt to destroy evidence implicating him for his DUI. He also submitted his dash cam footage 2 days after the accident. However, a rep from the police explained NO:EL is not facing charges for destruction of evidence, stating, "The fact that he broke his own phone does not legally count as destruction of evidence. There was no problem confirming the truth through a third party's phone and witness statement."

Stay tuned for updates on NO:EL's case.