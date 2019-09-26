GOT7's Jackson teases track list for solo album 'Mirrors'

GOT7's Jackson teased the track list for his upcoming solo album 'Mirrors'.
On September 26, Jackson shared the teaser image below along with the message, "Album Mirrors -Coming Soon- All global platforms. Drop a [headphones] if you are ready to listen." 'Mirrors' marks Jackson's first full album, and as you can see below, the release will include 8 tracks.
Stay tuned for updates on Jackson's album!
