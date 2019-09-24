Rapper NO:EL's DUI case forwarded to prosecution

Rapper NO:EL's DUI case has been forwarded to prosecution.



On September 23, police stated NO:EL's case will be forwarded to prosecution, and he's been charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and attempting to instigate his acquaintance 'A'. 'A' has been booked for harboring a criminal, and a passenger is currently under suspicion for aiding and abetting a drunk driver and harboring a criminal.



As previously reported, the rapper's drunk driving incident has been especially controversial due to an attempted cover-up and his politician father, who apologized for his son's actions. After driving under the influence on September 7, he hit a motorcycle, and he later reached a settlement of 35 million Won ($29,400 USD) with the motorcycle driver. NO:EL has also admitted to attempting to arrange someone else to take the blame for the DUI.



NO:EL is known for his 2017 appearance on Mnet's 'High School Rapper'.