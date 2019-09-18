11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MBC's 'King of the Masked Singer' to take legal action against Chinese producers who refuse to pay after licensing the show's format

MBC's 'King of the Masked Singer' has yet to receive payment from Chinese broadcasters who bought the license rights to remake the show. The show is now proceeding to take the matter to court.  

It was reported on September 18th that MBC has not received any payments after 4 seasons of China's version of the show have run. The contract for licensing was established in 2015 but the Chinese version's producers are saying that after season 1, the producers changed the name of the show and are now saying that they were the origin of the idea for the show. 

It seems Chinese show's fate may be unclear as China does not have strict laws for royalties. 

LaniJ632 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

China numba wan in shamelessness and copying shit.

Jk4lls108 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

never trust the chinese. ip theives.

