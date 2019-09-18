Comedian Kim Ji Min states she avoided a kiss scene with Daniel Henney on 'Gag Concert'

Comedian Kim Ji Min had a chance to be in a kiss scene with none other than Daniel Henney but turned it down!

She appeared on the September 18th broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where she told panelists about the time Daniel Henney appeared on 'Gag Concert' alongside her for sketch 'BBoom Entertainment".

The scene required Kim Ji Min to jokingly flirt with Daniel Henney on stage until he leaned in to kiss her. She stated: "At the last minute, I leaned my head back like a fool." MC Ahn Young Mi, who was thoroughly enjoying the story, expressed her disappointment at the comedian for refusing the kiss.

You can view the skit starting at the 1:05 mark below.