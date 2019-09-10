Jin Hua spends time with his in-laws on 'Flavor of Wife' + bonds with his brother-in-law

Jin Hua is bonding with his in-laws over the Chuseok holiday.

Both he and Ham So Won seemed to have put their marital tension behind them as they spent some time with Ham So Won's family on the September 10th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife'.

Jin Hua particularly bonded with Ham So Won's older sister's husband. The two were awkward at first, but both warmed up to each other as they talked about married life. Jin Hua also impressed viewers with his improved Korean as well. Check out the clip below!