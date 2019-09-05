IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young stuns with her Chuseok promotional photos in hanbok as 'G Market' model

Online shopping platform 'G Market' has released a set of promotional preview photos of IZ*ONE's cutie maknae Jang Won Young (15), in light of the upcoming Chuseok holidays!

The currently promoting female model for 'G Market', Jang Won Young donned on a white and blue traditional hanbok, stunning with her pure and lovely image. The hanbok-version of Jang Won Young's endorsement promotions will go along with 'G Market's Chuseok special sale.



More of Jang Won Young's Chuseok promotion content will be available on September 9 via 'G Market's mobile app, and on September 11 via the brand's official SNS. 'G Market' also revealed that fans have been asking for Jang Won Young's hanbok promotions for ages, and that the brand finally decided to oblige in light of the Chuseok holidays.