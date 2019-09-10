5

5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Goo Hye Sun's lawyer states that her representatives will not be participating in any interviews

The drama continues as netizens and news outlets strive to figure out the truth in the messy Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun divorce scandal.

SBS' 'One Night of TV Entertainment' hosted a segment on September 10th digging deeper into the scandal, but was met with silence from Goo Hye Sun's representatives after going in person to talk to them. 

Goo Hye Sun's lawyer revealed to the reporters that they would "not be participating in any interviews, with any organizations or publications." 


Netizens are expressing their thoughts and wishes for the drama to end, stating: 


"Just divorce already."

"They probably have nothing to say after all this."

"Hye Sun... why did you do this..." 

What are your thoughts?

BlueLotus59 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

What happened to the person who wanted the whole world to see that she was a victim? You reap what you sow. She built a web of lies and got caught in her own web. Not only did she dragged the name of a person she claimed to have loved through the mud, she involved innocent third parties and hurt the case of those real victims who are truly in abusive relationships. Just because she was trying to gain the public's sympathy for her own nefarious reasons.

Lynn_wilmoth-55 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I wouldn't either wait till it's over then let it truths if you want too 0r not..why receive peoples hate comments anyway

