Goo Hye Sun's lawyer states that her representatives will not be participating in any interviews

The drama continues as netizens and news outlets strive to figure out the truth in the messy Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun divorce scandal.

SBS' 'One Night of TV Entertainment' hosted a segment on September 10th digging deeper into the scandal, but was met with silence from Goo Hye Sun's representatives after going in person to talk to them.

Goo Hye Sun's lawyer revealed to the reporters that they would "not be participating in any interviews, with any organizations or publications."





Netizens are expressing their thoughts and wishes for the drama to end, stating:





"Just divorce already."

"They probably have nothing to say after all this."

"Hye Sun... why did you do this..."



