Jay Park choreographer Sori Na is going on tour to teach fans how to capture their inner K-pop star

Kamoflage Entertainment is back with another “Made to Dance” tour!

Made to Dance is a North America tour which consists of Dance Workshops and Q&A session with Korea’s most reputable choreographers. This year's tour will be held in 5 cities including Los Angeles and New York with a special workshop with the one and only Sori Na throughout the month of September.

Sori Na is a widely recognized South Korean choreographer boasting a Youtube audience reach of 140k+ with each video garnering thousands of views. She has worked with famous musicians such as Jay Park, choreographing songs like "All I Wanna Do" and "YACHT".

The tour dates are as follows:

9/14 Los Angeles CA

9/15 Minneapolis MN

9/19 Pittsburgh PA

9/21 Boston MA

9/22 New York NY

With the major success of “Made to Dance Tour” 2018, Kamoflage Entertainment’s aims to bring back a more refined and exciting session year after year for its fans. K-Pop fans, cover dance teams, and dance enthusiasts will get their hands on a privately curated class with Sori Na.

To find out more about the Tour and details, please visit KAMOFLAGE’s Facebook page or visit their tour website.