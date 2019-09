Pentagon's Kino is making hearts melt with his adorable and wholesome tweet.

The popular idol member is currently on tour with his group and from his hotel room in Seattle, he shared this wonderful encounter he had with a florist after buying himself flowers.

[#키노] Upon arriving in Seattle, I purchased some flowers. The florist asked me "is it for someone special?" I then replied "No it’s for myself". The florist then in turn replied "You're someone special". Who knew taking a simple walk would be such a heartwarming experience❣ pic.twitter.com/PX18aaEhuF — PENTAGON·펜타곤 (@CUBE_PTG) September 10, 2019

The tweet has definitely gone viral in the past few hours. We hope Kino continues to have a wholesome time while on tour.