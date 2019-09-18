F.T. Island's Minhwan talks about his biggest change after marrying Yulhee

F.T. Island's Minhwan talked about his biggest change after marrying Yulhee.



On the September 18th installment of 'Mr. House Husband', F.T. Island's manager was driving Minhwan back home when he asked, "What's the best thing about marriage?" Minhwan gave an unexpected response, saying, "The world looks easy."



He explained, "In the past, other things were precious too, so everything was difficult. But now, it's clear to me that my family is the most important, so other things are easy. There's nothing I won't do for my family."

What do you think of Minhwan's response?