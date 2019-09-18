DSP Media releases update on legal action against malicious commenters

DSP Media has released an update on legal action against malicious commenters.



On September 18, DSP Media stated, "Recently we've recognized the severity of the situation as we come across crude insults about our label artists and groundless cases of defamation of a member. They occur online and on social media in particular where people can post anonymously. After this, we've been collecting data for a few months, and we've appointed a legal representative. We're preparing a legal response."



The label then warned once again, "We'll be taking strong legal action against malicious defamation and posts with groundless false information about our artists as well as the act of spreading this information starting on September 18, 2019 at 5PM when this notice is released."



DSP Media is home to April, KARD, Youngji, Oh Jong Hyuk, Lee Hyun Joo, and X1's Son Dong Pyo.